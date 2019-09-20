As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Stock Rose, Texas Yale Capital Upped Its Position; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Decreased Its Position in Enbridge (ENB) as Shares Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 98,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 111,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 3.56M shares traded or 22.13% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 2.01 million shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 91,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 58,460 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% or 189,949 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,887 shares. First City Capital Mngmt stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Td Asset Inc owns 44,968 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 332,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 102,094 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co holds 56,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Limited Liability Corp holds 16,434 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 233,900 shares to 302,000 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 106,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).