As Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Market Valuation Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted by $1.60 Million Its Position; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $2.07 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 7.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 177,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 785,253 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares to 237,066 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 69,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,946 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc accumulated 316,661 shares. Private Capital Advsr invested in 2.77% or 169,816 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated owns 2.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 305,545 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Liability holds 7,761 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 1.48M shares. Patten Gru has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mathes stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bonness Enterprises owns 79,700 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. 332,173 are held by Wesbanco National Bank Inc. 7,231 are held by Amer Rech & Mgmt Communications. 40,385 are owned by Hilltop. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 2.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Illinois-based Vestor Cap Limited has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvm Mgmt Mi holds 4.73% or 381,921 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,602 shares to 33,966 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 192,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,034 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). First Mercantile owns 7,920 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sequoia holds 0.03% or 37,839 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 238,384 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 1,420 shares. 18,656 were accumulated by Piedmont Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 494,309 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 4,478 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 12,091 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 85,893 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 1,000 shares. Glenmede Na owns 241,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 61,891 shares or 0% of the stock.