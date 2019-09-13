As Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Rose, Dupont Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Flowers Foods (FLO) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $476,974 as Valuation Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 34,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 551,585 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 91.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 304,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 28,958 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312,000, down from 333,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 1.88M shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Sp 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,538 shares to 235,278 shares, valued at $63.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.25 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Sp 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,538 shares to 235,278 shares, valued at $63.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Sp 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,538 shares to 235,278 shares, valued at $63.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 13,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65 million for 24.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 139,535 shares to 338,735 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulse Seismic Inc (PLSDF) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (NYSE:USB).