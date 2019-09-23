As Valhi New Com Stk (VHI) Stock Value Declined, Zebra Capital Management Increased Stake; Marathon Capital Management Increased Stake in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 14.43M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 12/03/2018 – New cloud-native Nokia Enterprise Session Border Controller delivers unparalleled security and flexibility for enterprise communications; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017” annual report; 07/05/2018 – Telefónica Spain transforms its data centers with Nokia high-performance routing and Nuage Networks Virtualized Cloud Services; 10/04/2018 – Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airborne broadband system, Bloomberg reports; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 21/05/2018 – Company bidding to revive Nokia mobile phone brand raises $100m; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better Wi-Fi on planes; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Valhi Inc New Com Stk (VHI) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 246,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 459,013 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 212,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valhi Inc New Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 48,460 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold VHI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 11.35 million shares or 2.64% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,956 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Raymond James & Assoc has 305,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 358,281 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.67M shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment has invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 29,100 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 20,928 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) for 356,551 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 459,013 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 28,851 shares. 21,866 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

