As Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Altarock Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.66 Million

Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 36,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 605,924 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.15 million, down from 642,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $524.79. About 78,577 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 93,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 1.18 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33 million for 27.97 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Altarock Partners Llc, which manages about $109.11 million and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 94,316 shares to 954,166 shares, valued at $377.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

