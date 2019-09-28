As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Westchester Capital Management Increased Holding; Cornercap Investment Counsel Position in Marathon Oil (MRO) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, up from 93,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 42,335 shares as the company's stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 154,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 111,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 13.66 million shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company owns 19,835 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 1.34 million shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 667 were reported by Sun Life. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Lpl Fincl stated it has 107,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 22,055 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Davidson Investment holds 0.5% or 337,327 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd Co holds 35,976 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Company reported 11,610 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 106,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass &Copper (NYSE:BRSS) by 7,385 shares to 43,095 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 9,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,790 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,876 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bp Public Limited Company reported 43,000 shares stake. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru owns 636 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability reported 5,855 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,975 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 15,393 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 44,133 shares. Oxbow Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,405 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 596,671 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.05% stake. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 9,578 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 23,295 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,001 shares.