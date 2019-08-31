As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Stake by $588,000; South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Its Brown (BF.B) Stake by $2.91 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,495 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 88,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.09M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,096 shares to 703,685 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 11,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co owns 455 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 9,516 are held by Fort Washington Advsrs Oh. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 311,342 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tarbox Family Office has 176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Country Tru Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 79 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Lc holds 5,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Company reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Argent Trust Company has 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fruth Inv Management owns 19,450 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 400 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Viking Fund Ltd Llc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).