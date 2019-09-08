As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Holding by $560,196; Targa Resources In (TRGP) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised Its Stake by $1.78 Million as Shares Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 732,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13M, up from 725,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Targa Resources In (TRGP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 43,532 shares as the company's stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.95 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Targa Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.25M shares traded or 43.35% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP'S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 25,620 shares to 64,258 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 53,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 24,902 shares to 101,718 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,549 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).