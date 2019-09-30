As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Value Declined, Dt Investment Partners Increased Position; Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Increased Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $672,685 as Valuation Rose

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 249,493 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 53,759 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 48,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 1.56M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Prime Transportation and Announces Executive Appointment – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

