As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Wilsey Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $359,890; Banner (BANR) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 75,281 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 189,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12M, up from 185,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 3.39 million shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.37% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service invested 1.6% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust stated it has 8,038 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas-based Cushing Asset LP has invested 0.53% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Street Corporation reported 0.15% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 409,855 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed owns 948,741 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 232,236 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 22,000 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 50 shares. 309,426 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mitchell Gru Inc accumulated 25,800 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.01M shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 4,737 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 4,150 shares. 24,073 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 40,592 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 14,875 shares. 4,835 are held by Pitcairn. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 29,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 49,086 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 59 shares. 4,773 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,034 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.08% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,383 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 585 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.66M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.