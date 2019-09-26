As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted by $2.63 Million Its Stake; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Market Valuation Rose, Harvey Partners Raised Its Position by $1.70 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 114,242 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 100.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 30,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 61,642 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 30,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valmont Industries (VMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold VMI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 16.61 million shares or 3.66% less from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,481 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 1,793 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 83,823 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 2,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & stated it has 2,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,083 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Farmers & Merchants owns 200 shares. Spitfire Cap Lc has invested 5.16% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 364,767 shares. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 24,669 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $72.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 196,500 shares to 71,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 14,830 shares to 17,492 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).