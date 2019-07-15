As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Declined, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Its Holding by $777,000; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Stake by $17.57 Million as Stock Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 9,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 29,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 480,953 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 231,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.70 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 347,943 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 37,025 shares to 515,101 shares, valued at $48.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,350 shares, and cut its stake in First Citizens Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability holds 270,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 429,772 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 5,700 shares stake. 1.17M were reported by Electron Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,633 shares. 16,542 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. The New York-based Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oakworth Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,615 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 17,632 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Creative Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 481,110 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Prudential Financial has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Has 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset holds 77,824 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com has 170,104 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 7,701 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Argi Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 32,329 shares. Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 221,250 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Communications owns 4,280 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Company owns 3,795 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Llc reported 67,410 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.05% or 13,142 shares in its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp owns 96,060 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 2,695 shares. Hl Ser Llc holds 22,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Lc reported 16,730 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,850 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.