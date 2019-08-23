As Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Increased Position; B & G Foods (BGS) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $2.80 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 1.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc (BGS) by 70.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 116,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 48,866 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 165,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 846,855 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF) by 454,040 shares to 8.08 million shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

