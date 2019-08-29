As Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined, Mount Lucas Management LP Increased Stake by $1.07 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Increased Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.08M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 3,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 30,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 677,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,313 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

