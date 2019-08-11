As Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Raised Stake by $3.17 Million; As Store Cap (STOR) Market Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.81 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 54,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 144,268 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 89,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.42M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 105.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 37,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 73,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cincinnati Fincl Corp owns 452,540 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 9,516 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 617,409 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And reported 19,314 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 8,200 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Allstate has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 2,480 are owned by Boys Arnold. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 68,194 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.07% or 95,287 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Menora Mivtachim reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,417 shares to 251,824 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares to 24,746 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,943 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Store Capital boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 5,338 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt Ser. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.15 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). American Century reported 1.55M shares. Quantbot Technology LP has 35,172 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 20 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co reported 80,090 shares stake. 36,700 are owned by Hikari Power Ltd. Claar Advsr has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 9,913 shares. Davis Selected Advisers owns 37,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 44,820 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 36,871 shares.