As Valero Energy (VLO) Shares Declined, Community Financial Services Group Raised Holding by $1.51 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Increased Stake by $3.84 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 46,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.47M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 440,006 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 502,649 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management has 7,567 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 46,715 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 5,478 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.44% or 13,376 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,740 are held by Kempner. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.08% or 194,458 shares. Pension stated it has 464,723 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 49,211 shares. 40,387 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Colony Limited Liability Corp owns 5,711 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 84,824 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 5,023 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 95,967 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 3,600 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 3,481 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.19% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 18,456 are held by Da Davidson And. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.25% or 22,014 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 2,870 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 865,605 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 7,812 shares. 2,500 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Trexquant Investment L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,870 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.5% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

