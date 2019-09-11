As Valero Energy (VLO) Share Value Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Stake; As American Financial Group (AFG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Its Position by $367,584

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 105.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 37,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 73,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 35,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 3.53M shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 438,839 shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 322 shares to 15,667 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 27,487 shares. Smith Graham Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 64,410 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 2,977 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0.02% or 10,464 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hallmark Capital Inc has invested 0.25% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.65% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). James Investment Research holds 84,293 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 311,342 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% or 39,931 shares. 42,806 were accumulated by Blair William & Communications Il. 34,084 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Limited Liability. National Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 23,837 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 2,692 shares. 40,387 were reported by Eaton Vance.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $170.61M for 13.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 844,129 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 92,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,917 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).