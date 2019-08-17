As Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined, Lazard Asset Management Cut Stake; As Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose, Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 11,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 19,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.59M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 162,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Conning reported 22,640 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.34% or 1.02 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 30,092 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc has 0.19% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 81,578 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vigilant Limited, Maine-based fund reported 800 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cleararc Cap stated it has 20,870 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 2.96% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 788,584 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Argent Trust Company reported 19,745 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Finance Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,778 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 1,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc stated it has 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 13,164 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Central Savings Bank Co has 0.84% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Howe Rusling Incorporated owns 19,350 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 134,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd owns 2.29% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1.01 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co owns 5,025 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Charter Trust invested in 25,302 shares. Private Mgmt Gp reported 269,529 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 42,806 are held by Blair William & Il.

