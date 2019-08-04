As Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined, Dt Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding; Realty Income (O) Holding Held by Dearborn Partners Llc

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 40,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (O) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 11,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 395,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, up from 383,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 244 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 712,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Atwood Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 250 shares. Midas has invested 0.7% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 22,746 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Co Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.18% or 846,390 shares in its portfolio. 80,033 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Orrstown Serv stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First In holds 0.05% or 725 shares. Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 15,439 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greatmark Inv Prtn Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,500 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28M and $710.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,365 shares to 80,071 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,534 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Gru holds 4,599 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 233 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd stated it has 10,050 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 6,001 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 127,191 shares stake. New York-based Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 73,757 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motco owns 4,066 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.9% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 5,694 shares. Bokf Na reported 11,634 shares stake. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 37 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

