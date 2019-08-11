As Valero Energy (VLO) Market Value Declined, Community Financial Services Group Increased Stake; Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $3.98 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 92,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 148,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 241,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14 million shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – ALL ASPECTS OF COMPLETING BKR TRANSACTION REMAIN ON TRACK; 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications; 01/05/2018 – BP SEES CASH IMPACT OF WOOLWORTHS PURCHASE IN 1Q 2019; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE WITH OFAC IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua National Bank reported 8,384 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 182 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.68M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.23% or 606,873 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs owns 0.53% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 21,394 shares. Everence Mngmt owns 12,610 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 17,687 shares. First Amer Comml Bank reported 0.14% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Csu Producer Resources Incorporated has 25,059 shares. Sei Invests Com stated it has 148,443 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 79,481 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 54,181 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.11% or 11,983 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares to 95,550 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “BP Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: BP) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Fell 36.6% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overnight earnings: BP, Sony, Nintendo, Huawei – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.