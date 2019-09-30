As Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Valuation Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Upped Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Brown Advisory Increases Position in Wex (WEX)

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60 million, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.86 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 2,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 331,932 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.07M, up from 329,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 154,096 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

