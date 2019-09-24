As Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Trimmed by $608,345 Its Holding; As Globus Medical (GMED) Stock Value Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $312,522

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 25,855 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 33,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 867,047 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 42,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 34,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 117,853 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Globus Medical Enters Trauma Market; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 154,833 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Jennison Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,175 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 26,852 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 117,075 shares. Sio Limited Liability Company accumulated 102,827 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.59% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 166,474 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0% or 19,408 shares in its portfolio. 5,432 were reported by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Granahan Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,916 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,747 shares.

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Globus Medical’s (NYSE:GMED) Shareholders Feel About Its 150% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Globus Medical, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About Globus Medical, Inc.’s (NYSE:GMED) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 3,716 shares to 51,439 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust North American Energy (EMLP) by 20,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,823 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 70,566 shares to 107,349 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 222 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kbc Gru Nv owns 202,037 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 861 are held by Hudock Capital Grp Inc Lc. World Asset Management holds 42,086 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,466 shares. Hallmark invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 3.14M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi invested in 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 49 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.29% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 23,295 shares. Schroder Invest stated it has 214,188 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,974 shares. 31,975 are owned by Sit Inv Associate.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.93M for 12.01 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.