As Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Boosted by $430,668 Its Position; As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Valuation Declined, Prospector Partners Boosted Holding by $540,600

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 29.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.58M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLIC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Appl; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 5,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 243,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.63 million, up from 238,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15,750 shares to 109,800 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,650 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs reported 321,710 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.50M shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 2,955 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 0.6% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cornerstone Capital stated it has 10,495 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability reported 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 15,664 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has 47,998 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 3,759 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Da Davidson reported 11,160 shares. City Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.