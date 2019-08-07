As Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Its Position; Thompson Investment Management Increased Its Position in Fedex Com (FDX) by $366,887

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,984 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 27,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $160.69. About 2.18M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 3.69M shares traded or 8.09% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc reported 25 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,603 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,958 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 46,723 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 9,370 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 4,860 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 59,837 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc stated it has 21,837 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 20,315 are held by Comm State Bank. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.06% or 6,101 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp reported 200,440 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited reported 35,171 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability stated it has 13,253 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares to 23,315 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc Com.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,235 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru reported 151 shares. First Merchants Corporation has 19,486 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Conning reported 523,135 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 12,494 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 51,070 shares or 1.07% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 362,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 2.12M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.7% or 2.08 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0% or 33 shares. Cibc World Corp reported 0.17% stake. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd reported 164,128 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 4.58M shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 234 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).