As Valero Energy New (VLO) Valuation Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Position; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose While Aviva Plc Boosted Its Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 49,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 536,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.18 million, up from 486,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271,000, down from 17,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,831 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,944 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

