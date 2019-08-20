As Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.16 Million; Sector Gamma As Has Upped Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) as Stock Price Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 37,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 2.69 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 335,232 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q REV. $260.5M, EST. $259.5M; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). South Texas Money Management has 2,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors has 0.47% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 14,956 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.13% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1.42 million shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 117,979 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 239,100 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Commerce has 13,395 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,695 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh stated it has 9,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 45,515 shares. Denali Limited Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 16,730 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares to 167,918 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.07M for 11.01 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 34,500 shares to 39,013 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,513 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 18,000 shares. 159,000 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Amer Century Cos holds 257,482 shares. 33,140 are owned by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 22 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 167,900 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 28,581 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 163,012 shares. 100,253 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Moreover, Principal has 0.01% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 261,434 shares. 4,647 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Limited Liability Company. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).