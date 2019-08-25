As Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Its Holding by $346,332; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holder Leucadia National Has Increased Holding

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 71,986 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 67,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.51 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.82M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 884,244 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,515 shares. 15,614 are owned by Cipher Limited Partnership. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 47,289 shares. Wesbanco National Bank invested in 21,483 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stifel Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd owns 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,958 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage Inc holds 0.41% or 14,275 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 7,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caymus Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 6.25% or 277,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 5,837 shares. Gideon Cap reported 4,289 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMETEK Achieves #7 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Diamondback Energy – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,649 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 217,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,600 shares, and cut its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Stice Travis D. bought $399,968.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 102,234 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs holds 2,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital has 0.55% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 9,740 shares. 89,415 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 27,487 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has 123,514 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 5,550 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company reported 5,584 shares stake. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,038 shares. Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 86,805 shares. 5,415 were reported by First United Retail Bank Tru. 11,853 are held by Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Northern accumulated 0.13% or 6.09M shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.05% or 3,912 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whither Oil Prices? Crack Spreads Look Gloomy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.