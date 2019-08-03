As Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Corecommodity Management Has Cut Stake by $405,804; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $29.89 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 4,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 21,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26M shares traded or 98.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision invested in 400 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 3,160 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.19M shares. Wellington Grp Llp has 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 1,728 are owned by First Personal Financial. Community Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cincinnati Ins owns 355,738 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 30,423 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 655 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.16% or 9,642 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 507 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 134,292 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 36,568 shares to 54,304 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 11.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – prnewswire.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd invested in 671,569 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 124,902 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp, Florida-based fund reported 63,150 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 4,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,813 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication holds 359,094 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com has 98,865 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Sandhill Prns Ltd Company stated it has 3.63% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 200,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj has invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Westfield Cap Management Comm Ltd Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.25% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brinker Cap Inc holds 33,045 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.