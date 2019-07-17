As Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Decreased Position by $405,804; Winch Advisory Services Has Raised Freeport (FCX) Holding by $862,404

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 17.96M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT EARMARKS CASHFLOW FOR DEBT, INVESTMENTS, SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 4,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 21,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 1.43M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.47 million were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.78M shares. Stanley has 0.06% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 20,093 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 202,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability holds 1,228 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 66,255 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 19,000 shares. Argent invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 373 are held by Assetmark. Hartford Invest Management Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd, California-based fund reported 253,490 shares. Comerica Bank invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 117,496 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 69,851 shares to 93,920 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 16,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 5.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.15 per share. VLO’s profit will be $847.00M for 10.37 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 497.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Umb National Bank N A Mo has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 19,968 shares. Motco holds 0.45% or 53,324 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Corp invested in 921 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Argi Invest Ser Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 32,329 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Personal Cap Advsr stated it has 401,366 shares. Highland Management Lc accumulated 42,989 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co has invested 0.64% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 666,926 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank reported 1.42M shares. Wright Invsts Incorporated holds 0.64% or 18,785 shares. Mengis Management Inc stated it has 33,106 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.2% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. 82,226 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.