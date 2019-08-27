As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $33.44 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. It is down 21.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 86.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 398,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 62,556 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 460,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 150,520 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 791,703 shares to 43,297 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 239,948 shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $278.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 39,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,034 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.41% or 61,549 shares. Adage Partners Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 713,400 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Montgomery Investment Mgmt invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 842,902 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Ls Advisors Ltd Co holds 19,774 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.39% or 3.26 million shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 23,864 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company invested in 23,989 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.52% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Asset Mngmt One Co Limited reported 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,468 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Bartlett And Co Limited has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mackenzie has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.08M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.