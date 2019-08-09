As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined, Franklin Resources Increased Holding by $7.72 Million; As Cousins (CUZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Cut Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 91,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 267,840 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, up from 175,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 1.92M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Cousins (CUZ) by 67.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 385,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 182,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76B, down from 567,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cousins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 616,102 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Llc reported 1,350 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc reported 0% stake. Northern reported 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Republic Mngmt stated it has 75,738 shares. 25,991 were accumulated by Exchange Capital Management Inc. Essex Fincl owns 0.12% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,578 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Korea Invest holds 0.23% or 606,873 shares in its portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bluestein R H reported 3,535 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 309,131 were accumulated by Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Polygon Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Spc Financial has 0.48% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 217,178 shares to 9.17M shares, valued at $412.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 237,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,534 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.78M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmnt (NYSE:SUI) by 26,200 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlyti by 157,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Four Cor.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has 853,270 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 305,056 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 2.71M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 286,661 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 81,300 shares. Css Limited Il stated it has 26,080 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP reported 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 547,238 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 252,877 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). First Trust Limited Partnership invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 964,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 182,000 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Commerce holds 1.42% or 2.18M shares.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cousins has sought-after Tech Square property under contract – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Norfolk Southern Corp.’s new Atlanta HQ: Read the deal documents here – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties And TIER REIT Announce Special Meetings Of Stockholders To Vote On Merger – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.