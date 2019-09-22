As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Value Declined, Cutter & Company Brokerage Lifted Position; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Shares Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.83M shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 238,377 shares traded or 106.74% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares to 14,602 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Inv holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 834,750 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Philadelphia holds 87,528 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.25% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Numerixs Technologies stated it has 8,380 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 61,625 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns accumulated 83,016 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1,355 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested in 9,054 shares. Blackrock holds 34.65M shares. Arrow owns 16,050 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.

