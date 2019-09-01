As Valero Energy New (VLO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Boosted Position; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stock Declined, Broadview Advisors Boosted by $610,025 Its Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 164,128 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.92M, up from 158,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 3.98 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120,054 shares to 3,094 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 35,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,095 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 75,738 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). West Oak Cap Lc holds 0% or 40 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.39% or 3.26 million shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oakworth has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 43,350 shares. Wealth Architects invested in 3,090 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Co has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 28,151 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. 21,100 are owned by Williams Jones And Lc. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 15,464 shares. Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.08% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited owns 3,744 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 552,018 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.69M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Group reported 371,671 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 322,155 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 27,174 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited has 18,159 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Stephens Ar invested in 24,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.84M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.69M shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has 37,733 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 217 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 10,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 596,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 130,905 are held by Beach Point Capital Management Limited Partnership.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.