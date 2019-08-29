As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increased Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Chemical Bank Cut Position by $522,504

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 45.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 12,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,673 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 28,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 441,947 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,837 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 135,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 2.60 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 16,935 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 66,898 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc reported 1.09M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Ltd Liability reported 19,719 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 2.37 million shares. Ally Fincl, a Michigan-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company has 382,900 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 1.00M shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,321 shares. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Financial Architects reported 7,970 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 345,071 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt accumulated 130,409 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 213,951 shares. Ima Wealth reported 5,085 shares.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whither Oil Prices? Crack Spreads Look Gloomy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.