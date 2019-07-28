As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Welch & Forbes Raised Its Position; Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Aegion (AEGN) Holding

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 15,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 128,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 56,563 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 13,376 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Kings Point Management stated it has 15,950 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 309 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin Inc has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 51,981 shares. 3.91M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 2.73 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 13,651 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 1.25M shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 935,612 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability accumulated 908 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,386 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 340,051 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com reported 335 shares. Citigroup reported 27,690 shares stake.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aegion Corporation Completes Sale of Its Bayou Pipe Coating and Insulation Business – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Aegion Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:AEGN) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aegion (AEGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,545 shares to 589,271 shares, valued at $47.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,699 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.