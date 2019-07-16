As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Upped Holding; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Valuation Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.76% or 30,774 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 603,511 shares. Moreover, Holderness Co has 1.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,677 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.15 million shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 23.90 million shares. 936,800 were reported by Factory Mutual Insur. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.8% or 7,741 shares. 468,335 are owned by Regions Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Boston Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.85% or 134,525 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.14% or 7,680 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap has invested 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares to 38,933 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,990 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Valero sues DuPont, others over contamination from firefighting foam – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.