As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Value Declined, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Upped Position; Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake by $1.27 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 42,931 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 38,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 2.11M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 17,962 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Asset Mgmt reported 1,001 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,667 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 293,374 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 68,061 shares. Moreover, Millennium Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Parkside National Bank & invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 82,425 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 15,143 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.14M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 116,716 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares to 132,324 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,777 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares to 11,111 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 12,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,064 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 2,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Service Gru reported 475,915 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt has 2.01M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na owns 732,366 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,114 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 82,226 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 74,141 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 713,400 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 708 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser holds 42,931 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 455 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 550 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And owns 0.66% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 80,098 shares. Loudon Inv Llc holds 0.96% or 8,466 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

