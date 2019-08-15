As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Upped Stake; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.24 Million

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 9,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 65,801 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 56,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 1.28M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 56.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 433,438 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 658,569 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend the Redburn Toronto Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy (VLO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Confluence Of Factors Makes Valero Bargain-Priced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.