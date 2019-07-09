As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Boosted by $408,408 Its Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Rose, Todd Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $17.66 Million

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5405.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 98,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04 million, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 8.24 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage owns 6,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 141,362 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 49,741 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 39,031 shares. Peoples Fin Service invested in 0% or 100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 81,244 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.14% or 286,404 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Euclidean Technologies Limited Liability has 1.95% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.35 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Finemark Natl National Bank & Trust has invested 0.7% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). B Riley Wealth holds 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 2,679 shares. Adirondack Co invested in 0.03% or 465 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 293 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) by 5,700 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Good And Bad News About VLO – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy: Positioned To Profit From IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stockâ€™s Growth Engine Is Running Out of Fuel – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 11,845 shares to 124,683 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 86,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,415 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Stock Jumps 5.4% on Volvo Self-Driving Truck Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Superior to AMD Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NVIDIA Names Donald Robertson as Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Tesla, Uber Technologies, Intel and Nvidia – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.