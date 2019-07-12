As Valero Energy New (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $1.27 Million; White Pine Investment Co Upped Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $1.30 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 15,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,939 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 76,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 19/04/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery fire contained -Emergency Management; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack reported 465 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 10,238 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 3,402 shares. Utah Retirement holds 41,696 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement owns 8,612 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com reported 6,336 shares stake. 40,501 are owned by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. Sunbelt Securities owns 7,965 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd invested 0.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Northcoast Asset Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,448 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Farmers Merchants invested in 2,798 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 31,213 shares. Eqis Cap holds 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 8,803 shares. Virginia-based Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company owns 0.12% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 35,970 shares. Axa accumulated 235,630 shares. Covington Advsr accumulated 51,168 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd accumulated 17,755 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Polygon Mngmt Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2.36 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 948,741 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Us Bankshares De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 267,970 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 24,415 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Com has invested 0.65% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meritage Portfolio, a Kansas-based fund reported 73,449 shares. Pinnacle reported 71,986 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.01M shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 45,417 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.