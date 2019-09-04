As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Shares Declined, Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.00 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Knott David M Upped Position

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 127,687 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 23,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 117,979 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 141,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 302,367 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd holds 119,845 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs accumulated 52,050 shares. Park Presidio Cap Lc stated it has 9.74% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.12% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne accumulated 143,540 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 328,037 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 497 shares. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 5,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 111,423 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership holds 23,892 shares. Millennium Management Llc invested 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 143 were reported by Earnest Limited Liability Company. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (NYSE:REG) by 46,405 shares to 139,917 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc Cl A Vtg Com Stk (NYSE:TEN) by 57,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 34,860 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 25,792 shares. Massachusetts-based Cap Growth Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.61% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Willis Investment Counsel holds 82,454 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 40 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 173,565 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.11% or 63,876 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Llc has 13,996 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 12,114 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Spirit Of America Corporation reported 123,514 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.88M for 10.86 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.