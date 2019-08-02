As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Gotham Asset Management Holding In Office Depot (ODP) Was Raised

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 521,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 473,613 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 20,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 35,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 953,079 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Harris County threatens to sue Valero over benzene emissions after Hurricane Harvey – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why U.S. Oil Refiners Will Benefit From IMO 2020 In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 33.75M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Wesbanco Comml Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 15,261 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa accumulated 3,996 shares. 311,342 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 19,656 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.18% or 5.33M shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,601 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 158,251 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Duncker Streett & Incorporated accumulated 0% or 249 shares. 18,785 were reported by Wright Service. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Utah Retirement System owns 80,033 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21M for 11.25 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 33,992 shares to 15,855 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 49,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,908 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).