As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Share Price Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Stake; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Has Increased by $704,364

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 4,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47,854 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 43,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 202,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 239,204 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 442,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $702.83 million for 11.29 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 61,922 shares to 183,192 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 177,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX).

