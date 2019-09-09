As Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Williams Jones & Associates Has Raised by $910,896 Its Holding; As Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stock Declined, Muzinich & Company Increased Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 377,824 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 10,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 10,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 101,465 shares to 535,866 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 160,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,570 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 63,890 shares to 968,356 shares, valued at $90.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP) by 2,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,053 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.