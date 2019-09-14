As Valero Energy New (Call) (VLO) Valuation Declined, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Raised Stake

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 409,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33M, up from 401,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.19% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brinker Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 64,850 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.04% or 5,920 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc invested 2.5% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Madison Inv, Wisconsin-based fund reported 121,520 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 542 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.12 million shares. Northern reported 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,231 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp reported 159,662 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Wagner Bowman Corp has 15,134 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.19% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 488 shares. Regions owns 861,979 shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,492 shares to 198,593 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,032 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 201,371 shares to 98,629 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 114,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,959 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow stated it has 16,050 shares. Wellington Shields Communication Limited Liability Com reported 3,018 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Clark Grp Inc Inc accumulated 463,922 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa accumulated 3,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Argyle Cap Mngmt accumulated 12,921 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage reported 13,260 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 111,900 shares. Bartlett Company Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 100 shares. Fiduciary Trust Co has 93,744 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.1% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Private Mngmt Grp reported 266,947 shares. Euclidean Techs Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,792 shares. Private Trust Company Na owns 3,380 shares.

