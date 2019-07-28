As Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Valuation Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.07 Million; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose While Inverness Counsel Raised Position by $1.01 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 89.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 20,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 22,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.71M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 36,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,821 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 53,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA) by 4,808 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 9,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,741 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero sued by Texas AG over Port Arthur air quality violations – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

