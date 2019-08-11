As Valero Energy Com (VLO) Market Value Declined, Winch Advisory Services Has Raised Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 11,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 37,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 25,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp analyzed 25,952 shares as the company's stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 73,522 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 99,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 17,192 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.19% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 21,169 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 232,018 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 28,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Investment reported 55,060 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tiverton Asset Ltd has 5,106 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 90,915 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Burney Communication invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 502,269 shares to 752,270 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 357,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

