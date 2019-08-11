As Vale Sa (VALE) Share Value Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Stake; Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.56 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 30,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 547,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.57M, down from 578,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 31/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. & PREMIER COLLABORATING TO HELP CUT CLOSTRIDIUM DIF; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,720 shares to 127,069 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,767 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.64% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Destination Wealth has 9,444 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 486,900 shares. Robotti Robert holds 3,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Private Management Group, California-based fund reported 24,450 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 143,480 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 23.93M shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 95 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc holds 165,707 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 10.38M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 15,828 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Limited Co invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 12,445 shares. Legacy Private Com invested in 5,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock.