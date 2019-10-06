As Vale S A (VALE) Valuation Rose, Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Warren Averett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 74,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 8.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.72 million, down from 8.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 21.56M shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS BOARD COULD DECIDE TO PAY EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDENDS; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,881 shares. Bangor Natl Bank accumulated 4,122 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 5,325 shares. Moreover, Hilltop Holdings has 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 15,701 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 504,327 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 9,544 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,253 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 39,421 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Glenview Bank Tru Dept owns 11,919 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 18,879 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt owns 39,259 shares. Daiwa Group has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 467,468 were reported by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 9,782 shares to 516,157 shares, valued at $57.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.02B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV) by 139,253 shares to 850,500 shares, valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).