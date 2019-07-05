As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $33.58 Million; Citigroup (Call) (C) Market Value Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $7.94 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.58M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.73M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.98 million, down from 10.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 13.97 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – ASHMORE BOOSTED IBN, PBR/A, VALE, LOMA, SIMO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 512% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 128,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 3.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 5.62 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company holds 0.2% or 3.69M shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 3,716 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc has 4,981 shares. Rech And Mgmt holds 0% or 40 shares. Fir Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt accumulated 12,117 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited invested in 150 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 124,200 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.89% or 3.07M shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 4.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 643,653 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 76,740 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,785 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited stated it has 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stieven Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 350,200 shares.